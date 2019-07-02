Sewing machines needed for Congolese Women’s Cultural Support Group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – About a year ago, Bridge Refugee Services began noticing the challenges refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo were facing as they acclimated to their new lives in the United States.

Many clients that Bridge Refugee Services serves are Congolese women, who are single mothers working minimum wage jobs.

Most of the women have some level of sewing skill, but they often do not have the experience or equipment necessary to leverage those skills for extra income.

“A lot of our clients are most concerned with economic stressors, learning about ways to make extra income, ways to kind of use the skills they have from back home,” case manager Summer Awad with Bridge Refugee Services said.

The center recently began a Women’s Congolese Cultural Support Group, realizing most clients were interested in learning how to put the skills they already have to use, which is how the program Sew It, Sell It began.

“You know sometimes people can come here and they don’t speak the language and they’re getting into minimum wage jobs and they can be extremely stressed and be really struggling to integrate,” said Awad. “But when they’re able to do something they’ve done back home and really show off part of their culture through that I think it really helps.”

As the program takes off, the group is now putting out a call for two specific types of sewing machine models on social media.

“If you’re just looking to use skills that you have right now for something that you can gain or earn income from immediately it’s a great way,” said Sew It, Sell It instructor Enkeshi El-Amin. “I was in grad school for the past six years and I learned how to sew about five years ago and it has been something that’s helped to sustain my family while I’ve been in grad school.”

The group is specifically looking for the Brother model # LX3817 17, which is currently $76 at Walmart. There is another acceptable Brother model # RLX3817 that is currently $52 at Walmart as well.

The machines will go towards Bridge Refugee Service’s partnership with Sew It, Sell It, for the purpose of integrating microenterprise into it’s Congolese Women’s Cultural Support Group.

The sewing machines can be ordered online and shipped directly to Bridge Refugee Services at 3839 Buffat Mill Road Knoxville, TN 37914.