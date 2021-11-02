KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators secured a total of 17 arrest warrants as part of a sex offender compliance operation in the lead-up to Halloween.

The department secured 11 felony sex offender warrants, a resisting arrest misdemeanor warrant and a violation of probation warrant out of Blount County over a two-week period. Additionally, four outstanding warrants for sex offender registry violations were served on Halloween.

Investigators conducted 100 sex offender compliance reviews as part of “Operation Innocence.” The initiative was led by Violent Crimes Unit investigators Evan Thornton and Preston Whillock.

“This operation is a direct effort to protect the children of Knoxville, and I am extremely proud of Investigator Thornton for his dedication and hard work in seeing it through,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “I also want to thank Investigator Whillock for all of the extra time that he put in on his days off to assist. This operation lets sex offenders know that we are watching and will not tolerate violations that potentially put our children at risk. The community is safer thanks to the diligence and thoroughness of Investigators Thornton and Whillock.”