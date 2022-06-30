SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is honoring a local musician, songwriter, and Voice runner-up for helping raise money for lifesaving equipment.

In April, Emily Ann Roberts helped kick off the department’s Capital Campaign with a concert and an auction by Marty Loveday & Associates Real Estate & Auction. For her help, the department wanted to say thank you.

State Representative Dave Wright presented her with a proclamation recognizing Tennesseans who are devoted to enriching the lives of their fellow citizens with their talents. He said he was honored to help recognize people giving back to their communities.

She was also given a pair of fire boots and a helmet as she auctioned off the pair of cowboy boots and hat she was wearing during the fundraiser. In addition, the fire department made Roberts an honorary member and took her on a ride-along in one of the fire trucks.

“I was a part of a fundraiser a couple of months back for the Seymour Fire Department and I auctioned off my hat and my cowboy boots to raise money for the fire department and now today given me a new and improved hat and some new boots as well,” said Roberts.

Emily Ann Roberts with State Rep. Dave Wright and Seymour Fire Department Chief. (WATE)

While on the ride-along, Roberts also gave a surprise performance of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 over the truck’s loudspeaker.

The Seymour Fire Department serves over 18,600 homes, 400 businesses, 70 churches, 2 private schools, 8 public schools and Johnson University. Their website explains their fire district goes across Blount, Knox, and Sevier Counties.