Seymour Volunteer Fire Department cuts ribbon on station expansion

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department now has more room for equipment and more sleeping quarters for firefighters.

Leaders including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs were on hand Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the department’s new expansion Station No. 2 on Chapman Highway.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department says it needs the space since South Knox County is growing. SVFD has six fire stations across its coverage area with two of them in Knox County. The city resides in Knox, Blount and Sevier counties.

