Seymour Volunteer Fire Department searching for ‘Sparky’

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — He may not be able to play fetch, but a heavy four-legged friend of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is still being missed by his friends.
“Sparky” a 200-pound concrete Dalmatian statue that normally sits outside the station is missing.
The SVFD put out a Facebook post saying the faithful companion has been missing in action since Tuesday morning.
“He was a spark, to those that serve our community!” the posts states.
