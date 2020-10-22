Seymour Volunteer Fire Department searching for ‘Sparky’

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — He may not be able to play fetch, but a heavy four-legged friend of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is still being missed by his friends.

“Sparky” a 200-pound concrete Dalmatian statue that normally sits outside the station is missing.

The SVFD put out a Facebook post saying the faithful companion has been missing in action since Tuesday morning.

“He was a spark, to those that serve our community!” the posts states.

LATEST STORIES