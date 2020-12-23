Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. to make Santa run on Christmas Eve

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa is coming to town for some homes via the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for its 2020 Santa Run.

This year due to COVID-19, Santa will remain on the fire engine all night and will not stop at any houses; families and children are requested to simply wave at Santa from the safety of their homes, porches or yards.

The Fire Department posted its official Christmas Eve routes on its Facebook page: