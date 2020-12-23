Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. to make Santa run on Christmas Eve

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa is coming to town for some homes via the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for its 2020 Santa Run.
This year due to COVID-19, Santa will remain on the fire engine all night and will not stop at any houses; families and children are requested to simply wave at Santa from the safety of their homes, porches or yards.
The Fire Department posted its official Christmas Eve routes on its Facebook page:
LATEST STORIES
- President Trump pardons Maryville man, three others convicted in deadly 2007 Iraq shootings
- President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, including stimulus checks of $2,000
- Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
- TDH: Tennessee ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations
- Pandemic reaches 7th continent as dozens test positive in Antarctica