SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Putting up one Christmas tree can be a lot of work. Can you imagine decorating over two dozen? One Seymour woman has an extensive collection that she’s acquired over the years.

“I start decorating usually in November but this year I actually started the first of October,” said Jill Koonts.

When asked how many Christmas trees she actually has, she said, “There’s about 27 and I mean they’re from 7.5 to 3 feet and some even smaller.”

Koonts’ Christmas trees range from cars to horses and are Santa-themed.

“I have a tree with all hallmark ornaments on it,” she explained. “I have a Barbie tree, I love her. I have an angel tree, and a corsage tree.”

The collection all started with one ornament gifted to Jill and her husband Mark she said.

“It really started, Mark had an aunt who passed away a few years back, but the first ornament we ever got was our first Christmas together in 1984 and it took off from there.”

Now, Koonts said she can’t even count the number of ornaments they have or the amount she’s spent on them over the years.

“It just makes me happy, and when people do see it, that really makes me happy,” she smiled.

Koonts said many of the ornaments are thrifted while others she makes, and some are family treasures like her son and daughter’s “Baby’s First Christmas” ornaments.

She said it’s hard to pick her favorite tree but her red, white, and blue one is special to her.

“I actually put it together for my son,” she said. “He was in the Army.”

Koonts has a UT-themed tree and on top of another is a starfish.

She decorates all the trees every year because she loves the Christmas season and the joy her collection brings to others.

Koonts said she doesn’t have a stopping point with her collection. She loves to craft and has several other trees in her craft room that she’s working on for next year.