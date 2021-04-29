Sheep Shearing Day allows farmers chance to teach younger generations

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, May 1, the Museum of Appalachia will be hosting their annual Sheep Shearing Day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be host to live music, food vendors blacksmiths, beekeepers, sheep herders, and others. There will also be demonstrations showcasing the process of shearing and collecting of sheep wool, along with the creating of wool products.

Marketing manager Will Meyer is excited for this event, knowing the importance of teaching the younger population where and how everyday products are made. He says agriculture is overlooked and something most people take for granted without even realizing it.

We think that milk just comes from the store half the time. So I think it’s important to see where something that you’re wearing actually comes from. Will Meyer

Meyer sees this as a good opportunity to support East Tennessee agriculturists and farmers and see the work they do for the communities. He wants kids to take advantage of the same opportunities as one of their featured shearers, Daniel Tellent.

A sheep is sheared at the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton, TN on April 29, 2021

Admission will include a tour of the museum and property, including Appalachian artifacts, farm animals and gardens, along with a multitude of demonstrations.

Tickets are available at museumofappalachia.org with adult admission at $15, children at $6 and family tickets are available for $42. Special group rates of 20 or more visitors can be reserved by emailing Stephanie Josey at stephaniejosey@museumofappalachia.org