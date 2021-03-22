Sheriff offers $4,000 reward for arrest & conviction of person responsible in death of Cheyenne Shropshire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $4,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Cheyenne Shropshire.

In March of 2020, Shropshire’s remains were found in a field on Old Middlesettlements Road.

She was last seen on Aug. 24 ,2018 and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in her death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call BCSO during normal business hours at 865-273-5001 or call the 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200. You can also leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com, or email jmccarter@bcso.com.