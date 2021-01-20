Sheriff Spangler: ‘Our family is hurting’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler opened up about the impact of three sudden losses at the sheriff’s department in front of the Knox County Commission.

KCSO’s warrants officer Toby Keiser lost his battle with COVID-19. The sheriff’s office says he had recently rejoined them after retiring. Sheriff Spangler also said another retired officer and retired Det. Rex Armstrong had also recently passed away.

“When you lose one of your own it’s tough, but to lose three the way that we have and to have another officer who has a wife who’s in there and has been since before Christmas, a 37-year-old young lady really struggling and having a tough time.” Spangler said to the county commission.

The sheriff was referring to KCSO Patrolman Tim Stidam’s wife Sarah, who has been battling the virus. Over the weekend, an outpouring of support was shown for her and Keiser.

Sheriff Spangler is asking for prayers for the sheriff’s office.