Sheriff: Woman tried to suffocate mother with plastic bag

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) - An Oregon woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said she tried to suffocate her mother with a plastic bag in Tellico Village on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, Kimberly Martin Hopkins arrived unannounced at her parents' house in Tellico Village on Thursday, June 14, the first time she'd visited in three years. At some point, the sheriff's office says Hopkins took her mother's credit card and ordered helium tanks, which were delivered to their house.

On Sunday, Hopkins and her parents went to church. The sheriff's office said Hopkins left the service after about 30 minutes and went to Target, where she bought $129 worth of clothing.

When she returned home, she took her mother into a bedroom to give her a manicure. The sheriff said she gave her a manicure, then put lotion on her mother's hands. Hopkins then put rubber gloves on the woman's hands and placed plastic zip ties around each wrist. She then used zip ties to bind her wrists together. After placing tape over her mother's chin and mouth, she put a plastic bag over her head and told her, "I have your Alexandrite ring."

At that point, the sheriff said the mother screamed, then got up from the chair and went to the door. At the same time, the husband got to the door and opened it. Hopkins ran out of the bedroom, grabbed the helium tanks and fled in her car.

She was arrested when she returned to her parents' house. She is being held on a $752,000 bond.