LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A preliminary report from an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month at Malibu Boats’ factory in Loudon reveals new details of the circumstances that led to the altercation, including the suspect threatening a civil servant and telling officers, “you’re gonna have to shoot me.”

Oak Ridge resident Joshua Wilson, 33, is recovering after he was shot in the leg by Loudon Police after they responded to Malibu Boats on Feb. 24. According to a preliminary report, the shot was fired because Wilson threatened a civil process server and officers with a knife and refused to comply with verbal commands.

The preliminary reports Wilson pushed a civil process server and threatened to, “cut the **** out of him” after he served civil papers to Wilson on the morning of Feb. 24. The server and a witness said Wilson reached for a bulge that they believed to be a box cutter-type knife.

When officers arrived and told Wilson he was under arrest, he put his hand in his right pocket and said, “you’re gonna have to shoot me.” Wilson screamed, “shoot me, shoot me” several times while backing away.

Wilson pulled out a lock-back knife and began to wave it around while refusing verbal commands and continuing to yell, “shoot me, shoot me.”

Several efforts to incapacitate Wilson using a taser were unsuccessful. As Wilson moved through the factory, officers reported he would stop and come back towards them as if he was going to attack. This continued out into the parking lot and up the street.

Officers reported he said several times, “if his baby’s momma answers phone you will have to kill me.”

Wilson lunged toward one of the officers in an aggressive manner while on the street, the report states, before running into a cornfield behind Rpm Drive.

An officer fired nonlethal bean bags at Wilson once in the field, again with no effect. Wilson continued to scream, “shoot me, shoot me, headshot.”

After exhausting less than lethal tools, the order was given to shoot Wilson in the leg. Officers rendered first aid to him until medical personnel arrived. Wilson was arrested and faces several charges of aggravated assault.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident to verify the circumstances.