MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 involving a child who accidentally shot one of their parents in Maynardville, Tenn.

According to the report, Union County Police reported to the 100 block of Raceway Drive where the incident occurred.

Union County Police said the child removed the handgun from the vehicle and shot one of the parents.

The parent was reported to be alert and conscious at the scene. They were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police believed the shooting was accidental.