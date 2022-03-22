KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is recovering from gunshot wounds after Anderson County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a Rocky Top concrete plant.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top for a report of suspicious activity. Shortly after arriving, deputies were notified of a report of shots fired.

According to a release from the ACSO, the owner of the plant told deputies an individual was inside one of his buildings and had charged at him multiple times. The owner told investigators he had fired his weapon towards the individual but was unsure if he had hit him after the subject left the plant.

A K-9 officer was deployed and a man identified as Jeremy Strong was found on the banks of the railroad tracks near the plant with two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable and is in stable condition.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Before the shooting, a deputy located a man at the plant, identified as James Ivey, who matched the description given by the caller reporting the suspicious activity. Ivey, 37, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

It is unclear if Ivey was involved in the shooting according to the sheriff’s release.