OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter.

“The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.

OSPD has partnered with The Windrock Shooting Range and Training Center to put on a Head to Head Charity Match. The match will be on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Windrock Shooting Range. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the shooting starts at 9 a.m.

Entry requires a $10 donation and all proceeds will go to the animal shelter. Pistols must have a 4.1″ or less barrel and be .380 cal up to 45 ACP. Participants also must have a holster and concealment.

Those who want more information are asked to contact the range at 865-730-4915.