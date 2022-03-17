KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting at a downtown Knoxville bank led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Oak Ridge Highway. Officers with Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department are currently on scene.

The incident began around 10 a.m. on Thursday when Knoxville Police say a female bank employee was shot while driving near James White Parkway and I-40 East.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation shows the woman and the shooter knew each other, a Knoxville Police spokesman said.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle, which was spotted by deputies in the 9300 block of Kingston Pike. The vehicle did not yield to a request to stop and instead accelerated, leading deputies on a chase to Oak Ridge Highway.

“At some point during the pursuit spike strips were deployed, but the suspect kept traveling,” said a spokesman for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to successfully use the pit maneuver to bring the suspect to a stop. The crash happened around 11:26 a.m. Thursday, on Oak Ridge Highway just east of Ball Road.

The suspect’s vehicle ended up in the ditch line between Schaad Road and Ball Road on Oak Ridge Highway. Deputies heard gun shots as they exited their patrol cars and found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

No deputies were injured as a result of the incident.

“I appreciate our Men and Women and their efforts today ensuring more innocent citizens were not injured. Their vigilance in spotting the suspect vehicle such a short time after the Knoxville Police Department issued the BOLO is commendable. I’m thankful they’re safe.” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as more information is released.