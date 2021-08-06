Shooting in East Knox County sends 1 to UT Medical Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been transported to UT Medical Center after a shooting in East Knox County.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief David Amburn a call came in around 10 p.m. Friday about a possible shooting in the 8600 block of Asheville Highway. When deputies arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the transported patient is unknown at this time.

Amburn said all parties are accounted for and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Oak Ridge residents ready for next step in downtown development

Shooting in East Knox County sends 1 to UT Medical Center

Pigskin Previews: Farragut Admirals

Search to fill Director of Knox Co. Health Dept. begins

First Friday events in Downtown Knoxville

Nashville venues start requiring vaccine proof