Shooting in East Knox County sends 1 to UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been transported to UT Medical Center after a shooting in East Knox County.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief David Amburn a call came in around 10 p.m. Friday about a possible shooting in the 8600 block of Asheville Highway. When deputies arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the transported patient is unknown at this time.

Amburn said all parties are accounted for and the investigation is still ongoing.