KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said they have identified a primary suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in the Lonsdale neighborhood early Friday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday where a male gunshot victim was found. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second man found in the area suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound has been identified as the primary suspect, a KPD release said.

The suspect was also transported to UT Medical Center for treatment and will be charged following his release. The investigation remains ongoing. We’ll continue to update the details as they become available.