KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting with a victim Friday night, however, the man injured did not want to press charges and was uncooperative with officers.

KPD responded to the 1200 block of Better Tomorrow Drive just before 7:30 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man told officers he did not want to prosecute and did not cooperate with the police.

He was then transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.