Shooting on Hilton Road leaves 1 dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, August 20, Knoxville Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Hilton Road. Police found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the scene.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center and where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

According to KPD’s preliminary investigation, the victim and suspect knew each other. KPD has accounted for all involved parties and at this time no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

