Shoppers flood stores on second busiest shopping day of the year — Super Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last Saturday before Christmas is usually the second busiest shopping day of the year — right behind Black Friday.

It’s sometimes called Super Saturday. It’s the day most people get their last minute Christmas shopping done. Academy Sports and Outdoors in Knoxville saw some of that heavy traffic.

Even during a pandemic, where online shopping has become more popular, there was no shortage of customers.

“I’d say this year today, we’re just as busy as last year. Traffic’s definitely getting back up to where it was last year so this it’s been pretty nice to see,” said store manager Chris Eakin.

He says his focus was getting people in and out as quickly as possible and making sure customers were shopping safely.

“We’re trying to maintain social distancing of course make sure people are keeping each other safe, wearing their mask,” Eakin said.

Studies show stores and shopping malls will see high traffic again on the day after Christmas.