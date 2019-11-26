Shopping safety tips from KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the biggest shopping weekend of the year right around the corner, the Knoxville Police Department is reminding everyone to be careful with your Black Friday finds.

Over the shopping weekend, car theft reports go up.

KPD says that if you put packages in your vehicle, make sure they’re hidden, and if you have a lockable trunk that’s the best place for purchases.

The most important thing is to always lock your car, even if you’ll be gone for mere seconds.

“A lot of people think I’m just gonna be in there a second I’m watching it, and it’s gone. That’s all it takes is a second,” KPD Officer John Morgan said.

KPD also telling everyone that it’s a good idea to park in well-lit areas, and to always be aware of your surroundings.