KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A famous green ogre is going from the swamp to the stage at Bearden High School. After months of rehearsal, the school’s theatre department is ready to premiere Sherk the Musical.

“We’ve been here pretty much every day just dancing, rehearsing, staging, everything! The whole Shebang!” said Javier Castro, who plays Donkey.

“On top of it being a lot of fun, I think I have learned a lot about myself. What my limits are, especially for our hard work to not go unnoticed in putting on a show for everyone. I think it’s very important,” said Jordan Hamilton, who plays Shrek.

It’s been a team effort to get Shrek the Musical show ready. The cast and crew have been working hard to bring the show’s fairytale creatures to life on the stage. The theatre teacher says creating everything from the sets to the costumes has been a collaborative effort.

“So, they have to come up with ideas on how to create a ginger puppet, create a dragon puppet, create a costume that can allow for someone to have on their knees and cover their legs to be Lord Farquaad,” said Lauren Andrejko.

The audience will see some of their favorite fairytale creatures. Campbell Ella, also known as Princess Fiona, hopes she and her castmates will leave everyone laughing.

“The main message of Shrek in itself is you can be whoever you want, and you should be proud of who you are. I also just hope you know after a hard year of sickness and stuff that they would just get some laughter and have some fun while they are here,” said Ella.

After months of preparation and rehearsals, it’s time to get on stage and break a leg.

“A sports team, they get 20 or 13 games to be able to show off to their community. We get four performances after six months of work,” said Andrejko.

Opening night is Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $12 and reserved seating is $15. You can purchase tickets to all showings at www.beardentheatre.com