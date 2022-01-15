KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Cocke County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her residence in Hartford on Jan. 6. She is 230 pounds, 5’5″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. The TBI says she has a medical condition that impairs her ability to get home safely without any help.

Bruce may be traveling in a 2009 gray Honda Civic with TN tag 2DP2661.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

If you see her or her vehicle, please call the Cocke County Sheriff at 423-623-6004, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.