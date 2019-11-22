Silver Alert issued by KCSO for Jack Harrison, missing Halls man with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Alert late Thursday for Jack Harrison, a Halls man with dementia who has been missing since Sunday.

According to KCSO, Harrison last seen on Sunday evening leaving the Halls Walmart. Mr. Harrison was wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, tennis shoes, brown jacket and a ball hat with a Broncos emblem on the front.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the public to call 911 if you see someone fitting the description of Mr. Harrison.

Jack Harrison. (Photo courtesy of Karen Harrison)

