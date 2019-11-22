Silver Alert issued by KCSO for Jack Harrison, missing Halls man with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Alert late Thursday for Jack Harrison, a Halls man with dementia who has been missing since Sunday.
According to KCSO, Harrison last seen on Sunday evening leaving the Halls Walmart. Mr. Harrison was wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, tennis shoes, brown jacket and a ball hat with a Broncos emblem on the front.
Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the public to call 911 if you see someone fitting the description of Mr. Harrison.
