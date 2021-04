CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Dawn Marie Beers.

Beers was last seen wearing a hoodie, and grayish blue sweat pants with dog prints, and she may reportedly have her two Pyrenees dogs with her.

CCSO says Beers went missing early on Monday from the Dipping Springs area.

Have information? Call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176 or your local law enforcement agency.