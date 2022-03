KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man out of Knox County on Saturday.

Daniel Dewey, 72, is 6′, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. According to officials, there is no known direction of travel. He was last seen on March 23.

If you see Dewey or have any information on where he may be please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2443 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.