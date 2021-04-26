Simon confirms Tesla service center coming to Knoxville West Town Mall

FILE- In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, an unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla will join the S&P 500 on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after a streak of profitable quarters helped push its stock price up over 700% this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After years of speculation, the West Town Mall will soon welcome the third Tesla service center in Tennessee.

Simon, the operating owner of Knoxville’s West Town Mall, confirmed on their website that a Tesla service center is “coming soon.” It will be located in the mall’s outer lot across from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is preparing to open a store this summer featuring a turf field, running track, batting cages and more. A countdown on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website said the new store concept will open Tuesday, May 18.

Talks of bringing a Tesla service center to the mall have been ongoing since 2018 following the closure of the Sears Auto Care Center.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a Knoxville woman’s tweet requesting a service center in the area in December 2018, saying that a service center would open the following year.

We’re opening a lot of Tesla service centers next year, including Knoxville. Tesla will post upcoming city opening map this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018

Tesla’s other service centers in Tennessee are located in Nashville/Brentwood and Memphis. Other nearby Tesla service centers include Charlotte, North Carolina, and three in the greater Atlanta area.