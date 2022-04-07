PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were killed Thursday in what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fatal crash occurred on southbound I-75 near the Pond Gap Road exit to Philadelphia. The vehicle’s two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delays on southbound I-75 near the scene are expected for the next several hours as Loudon County Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and other first responders remain in the area.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Seek alternate routes if possible. Use caution when driving past a scene where first responders may be outside of their vehicles.