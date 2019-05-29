UPDATE: All lanes of Dolly Parton Parkway reopened after sinkhole closed eastbound lane
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - All lanes are now back open on Dolly Parton Parkway after a sinkhole near the road shut down one eastbound right lane for a few hours Wednesday afternoon.
One eastbound right lane was closed on Dolly Parton Parkway near Industry Drive after a sinkhole opened up Wednesday, according to the Sevierville Police Department.
The sinkhole was just off the road, SPD officials told WATE 6 On Your Side, and isn't a large sinkhole.
It occurred near the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad headquarters, police said.
Police were asking for drivers to use caution in the area, as crews were out at the sinkhole.
How to find free summer meals for low-income families
