UPDATE: All lanes of Dolly Parton Parkway reopened after sinkhole closed eastbound lane

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:18 PM EDT

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - All lanes are now back open on Dolly Parton Parkway after a sinkhole near the road shut down one eastbound right lane for a few hours Wednesday afternoon.

One eastbound right lane was closed on Dolly Parton Parkway near Industry Drive after a sinkhole opened up Wednesday, according to the Sevierville Police Department. 

The sinkhole was just off the road, SPD officials told WATE 6 On Your Side, and isn't a large sinkhole. 

It occurred near the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad headquarters, police said. 

Police were asking for drivers to use caution in the area, as crews were out at the sinkhole.

 

