KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Johnathan Harter, the motorcycle victim of a hit-and-run crash on March 17, is recovering but is facing a tough recovery process according to his sister Magan Harter.

Harter explained some of his injuries and how his recovery is going. She said her brother’s doctors have had to reconstruct most of his left shoulder, put plates and pins in his left ankle, and surgically fixed his leg which is broken in three places, as well as other injuries.

“It’s been a journey,” Magan said Thursday. “He’s very emotional; believes he can’t do it, that he’s not strong enough. But it is going pretty well. Physical therapy has been by almost every day. Today they finally got him in a wheelchair for the first time, so he got to go outside and get some fresh air and kind of lift his spirits a little bit.”

She explained how much support her brother has.

“Everyone is behind him 100% of the way,” Magan said.

She said her brother will be released whenever the hospital feels comfortable letting him leave.

“We don’t know if he will go home to have physical therapy and have help there or if he will be transferred to a facility, but he is looking at being in a wheelchair full-time for about three-and-a-half months,” she said.

She said overall everything has been very hard on him. Johnathan just wants to go home and see his kids. There has been a GoFundme set up to support him and his family as he recovers. You can find that here.

The driver who is suspected of hitting Jon came forward on Friday to turn himself in. His name is Calvin Thomas Jr. of Knoxville.