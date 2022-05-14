SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues to find a missing couple from Alabama who were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area. Right now, the couple’s family is very worried.

“We don’t know where they are,” Kathleen Snowden said. “We don’t know where they want to go. We just want them safe.”

Detectives with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are looking for newlyweds Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 37.

“Anything anybody can think that we tried. ‘Have you tried this, have you called them,’ we’ve done all of it,” Snowden said. “We called the jails. We called the hospitals.”

Snowden is Harris’ sister. She last heard from her brother as well as Roy Wednesday, but something didn’t seem right.

“Jonathan had sent my husband a pretty concerning message and when I say concerning it just didn’t make any sense,” Snowden said. “You just wonder what headspace somebody is in. So he (Snowden’s husband) got through and tried to get information from them and it was just a really concerning and confusing conversation.”

According to Snowden, Harris has had battles with addiction and it hasn’t been easy for him to overcome his struggles considering the recent death of their oldest brother.

“Him and Jonathan were very close. And Ashten too. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it. I know this is not normal for them. They are usually there for their daughter’s activities,” said Snowden.

Harris and Roy were supposed to check out of their rental cabin in Sevier County Friday. But when authorities arrived at their cabin, they were gone.

“They had found most of their belongings in a cabin including one of their cell phones and a wallet so they’re off somewhere down one phone and a wallet” Snowden said. “They are with their puppy Emmy. We just don’t know what to do. It’s hard not being able to do much than to do this.”

Snowden says her brother is 6’3”, slender build, has brown eyes, and brown hair. His wife, Ashten Roy, is 5’6” and has brown eyes and hair as well. It is believed the newlyweds are traveling in a dark silver Honda Accord without a front bumper with an Alabama license plate number of 1A002DA.

“We want them safe and we want them to get the help that they need,” said Snowden.

If you have any information on their location please contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.