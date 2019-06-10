Sitel hiring 200 people for new Knoxville customer support center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Customer service business Sitel is opening a new location in Knoxville.

Sitel manages other companies' customer service through call centers and other mediums like customer service chats. The company is opening a new location on Outlet Drive.

The new space will become Sitel's main location in Tennessee, bringing together associates from the Oak Ridge and previous Knoxville locations.

The center is good news for those looking for work. The company is looking to immediately hire 200 people for full-time positions.

Those interested should go to jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword "Tennessee" or attend a career fair on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 11221 Outlet Drive.