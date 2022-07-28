KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up.

Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.

Location : 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN

: 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN Date : Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30

: Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Visit the Old City

For nightlife residents, walk around the Old City to listen to live jazz, blues and rock music. Learn more about the 19-century area and the history behind the architecture of each building.

Location : Central and Jackson Avenues

: Central and Jackson Avenues Date : Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31 Time: anytime

Hike through House Mountain Park

Interested in hiking? Visit the House Mountain State Park with its 527-acre natural area with hiking trails that showcase the woods, rocks and streams. The area provides scenic views, outcrops and variety of bird and plant life, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. If you like to birdwatch, House Maintain would be the best place to observe hawks, warblers, turkeys and other species of birds.

Location : Hogskin Road Knoxville, TN

: Hogskin Road Knoxville, TN Date : Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31 Time: Sunrise to sunset

KUUMBA Festival

KUUMBA, the largest African Culture Heritage & Music Festival in East Tennessee, is coming this weekend for anyone who’s interested in celebrating and learning about the African culture. The festival will be filled with dancing and live entertainment for people to enjoy.

Day 1

Location : Market Square (Downtown Knoxville)

: Market Square (Downtown Knoxville) Date : Friday, July 29

: Friday, July 29 Time: 12-8 p.m.

Day 2

Location : Morningside Park/Haley Heritage Square

: Morningside Park/Haley Heritage Square Date : Saturday, July 30

: Saturday, July 30 Time: 12-10 p.m.

Day 3

Location : Morningside Park/Haley Heritage Square

: Morningside Park/Haley Heritage Square Date : Sunday, July 31

: Sunday, July 31 Time: 12-10 p.m.

Museum of East Tennessee History

Visit the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street to learn more about East Tennessee’s history. The center has a museum where people can learn about the people, places and events that shape the region of the state. The museum also has interactive displays that people can view during the different exhibitions.

Location : 601 South Gay Street Knoxville, TN

: 601 South Gay Street Knoxville, TN Date : Sunday, July 31

: Sunday, July 31 Time: 1-5 p.m.

Market Square Famers’ Market

Located in Market Square, come out to see the fresh, grown produce right in downtown Knoxville. The Farmers’ Market is managed by Nourish Knoxville. See what’s in season at the Farmer’s Market. Check out Market Square as you browse to get a great view of the area where a lot of people meet.

Location : Market Square, Union Avenue, and Market Street in downtown Knoxville, TN

: Market Square, Union Avenue, and Market Street in downtown Knoxville, TN Date : Saturday, July 30

: Saturday, July 30 Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.