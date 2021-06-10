Six US Olympians will be in Knoxville for 2021 Pro Road National Championship

Ruth Winder of Boulder, Colo. and the Trek Segafredo team won the 2019 USA Pro Road National Championship on Sunday, June 20, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo courtesy USA Cycling/Casey B. Gibson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The USA Cycling 2021 Pro Road National Championships will have an Olympic flare just weeks before the games are scheduled to begin.

Six members of the United States road cycling team will be participating in the event June 17-20 in Oak Ridge and downtown Knoxville. The opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be July 23 with road cycling beginning competition the following day.

The USA team include women Ruth Winder, Amber Neben, Coryn Rivera, Megan Jastrab, Leah Thomas and men Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty. Only McNulty will be absent from the Knoxville event.

Ruth Winder

Winder is a defending silver medalist in the team pursuit event. The five-woman team she was a part of also made history by winning the first world title in the event for the USA. Winder nicknamed “Rambo” was born in Great Britain but makes her home in Lafayette, California. She is a member of the US women’s road long team.

Amber Neben

Neben will be competing in her third Olympics, 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. The cancer survivor and 2012 USA Cycling Elite Road National Championships winner will be looking for her first Olympic medal in Tokyo after finishing 33rd in 2008 and 26th in 2012 in the road race. She also finished seventh in the individual time trials. She is a member of the US women’s road long team.

Coryn Rivera

Rivera turned pro at the age of 16 and has 72 U.S. National Championships in road, track, cyclocross and mountain bike cycling. She also has won the 2018 U.S. Pro Road Race National Championships in Knoxville. She is a member of the US women’s road long team.

Megan Jastrab

Jastrab is a Milligan College (Johnson City, Tennessee) student. The sophomore from Apple Valley, California, is also a three-time World Champion and 29-time National Champion. She competes in track cycling and is a member of the track-long team for the 2020 Summer Games.

Leah Thomas

Thomas grew up as a competitive gymnast and switched to running when she was in college at Northwestern University in Chicago. After developing plantar fasciitis, she switched to a bicycle and began racing professionally in 2016. She is part of the women’s road long team bound for Tokyo.

Lawson Craddock

Craddock, a member of the men’s road-long team, may be best known for his endurance. Craddock crashed in the first day of the 2018 Tour de France, breaking his scapula. With a laceration above his eye, Craddock finished the stage and completed all 21 stages.