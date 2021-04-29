SkyLift Park offering free admission to health care workers and first responders

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be giving free admission to health care workers and first responders.

From May 11 – 13, the park will provide free admission, with employment identification, to all health care workers and first responders. The free ticket does not include family and friends.

In addition during National Hospital Week, May 10-16, a Bridge of Heroes will be created when the lights on the SkyBridge and SkyPark will turn red and white to honor health care workers.

Additional tickets are available at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online.