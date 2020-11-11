SkyLift Park plans to shine brightly for Lights Over Gatlinburg event

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The lights over Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will shine twice as bright this year. The attraction is doubling the number of lights to more than 40,000 along North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge and the rest of the park.

The pedestrian suspension bridge lit with lights during

the 2019 Lights Over Gatlinburg event.

“Gatlinburg is an unforgettable experience during the holidays,” SkyLift Park manager Randy Watson said. “With beautiful trees and bright lights on every corner during the season, we’re proud to have had our inaugural Lights Over Gatlinburg display recognized with a national award and to have seen it be the most popular event in the history of the SkyLift Park. And we’re certain this year will be even better and brighter.”

Lights Over Gatlinburg was awarded the honor of “Best Large Commercial Installation” at the 2019 National Christmas Decor Annual Conference.

Visitors can also enjoy seasonal snacks and drinks on the SkyDeck, the park’s observation area. The event is included with every ticket, which is available at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online at gatlinburgskylift.com/lights.

The Lights Over Gatlinburg event begins Friday, Nov. 13, and runs through Jan. 31.