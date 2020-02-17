GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Skylift Park let the Stars and Stripes fly from the SkyBridge on Monday in honor of Presidents Day.
The large American flag has made a few appearances since the park opened in May, including Veterans Day and the Fourth of July.
MORE ONLINE | PHOTOS: The amazing Gatlinburg SkyBridge suspension bridge
The tourist spot thanked “all of the United States of America’s past, present, and future presidents” on Facebook.
“Without such bold and courageous leadership over the years, our amazing country would not be where it is today!” the post said.
The bridge at the top of Crockett Mountain is 680 feet long, making it the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.
MORE ONLINE | Enjoy Valentine’s Day all month at Gatlinburg Skylift Park
LATEST STORIES:
- Skylift Park unfurls American flag over Gatlinburg for Presidents Day
- Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- Boy seeking 2nd heart transplant asks for Valentine’s Day cards
- Police: Middle TN man nearly beat wife to death over wardrobe choice
- New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words