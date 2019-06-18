Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers bunk bed to Rocky Top family

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, two little boys got a brand-new bunk bed through nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Saturday, WATE 6 On Your Side helped Sleep in Heavenly Peace build several beds through parent company Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day Project. 

That work going toward this end result – bed pieces getting delivered to a Rocky Top family’s home. 

Once brought inside, the new bunk bed was put together, giving brothers Noah and Oliver each a place to sleep. 

The boys were visibly happy and their mother said the bunk beds helps their family. 

