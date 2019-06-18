Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers bunk bed to Rocky Top family Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) - On Monday, two little boys got a brand-new bunk bed through nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Saturday, WATE 6 On Your Side helped Sleep in Heavenly Peace build several beds through parent company Nexstar Media Group's Founders Day Project.

That work going toward this end result - bed pieces getting delivered to a Rocky Top family's home.

Once brought inside, the new bunk bed was put together, giving brothers Noah and Oliver each a place to sleep.

The boys were visibly happy and their mother said the bunk beds helps their family.