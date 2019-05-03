Small earthquake reported in Maryville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A small earthquake was reported early Friday morning near Maryville.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.0 magnitude earthquake was centered about five kilometers south of the city of Maryville near Kirkland Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

So far, the USGS has had no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.

Small quakes are common in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. The source of seismic activity in the zone is still not known.