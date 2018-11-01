Local News

Small earthquake reported near Maryville

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Maryville early Thursday morning.

The epicenter of the quake was just off Big Springs Road, according to the USGS, and it hit around 5:48 a.m.

An earthquake between magnitude 2 and 3 may cause some trees to sway, small ponds to ripple and doors to swing slowly, but generally are very difficult to feel.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center