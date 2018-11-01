Small earthquake reported near Maryville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Maryville early Thursday morning.

The epicenter of the quake was just off Big Springs Road, according to the USGS, and it hit around 5:48 a.m.

An earthquake between magnitude 2 and 3 may cause some trees to sway, small ponds to ripple and doors to swing slowly, but generally are very difficult to feel.