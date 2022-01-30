KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small fire at the Old Standard Knitting Mill building lead to three people being detained. At 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the building.

On scene, KFD crew on Baxter Ave found smoke coming from the second floor. A release from KFD shared that several people were seen running from the building as crews arrived on scene. One was detained by Knoxville Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit and two others were detained by Knoxville Police.

The fire was quickly put out and according to KFD no other signs of fire were found in the rest of the building.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.