Small fire leads to evacuation of Sevierville Primary School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A clothes dryer fire is to blame for the evacuation of Sevierville Primary School on Friday.

According to city spokesman Bob Stahlke, the fire occurred just before noon. The Sevierville Fire Department responded and put out the rest of the fire. The majority of the fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

Students were evacuated but have now returned to the building. Firefighters waited for the smoke to get out of the building before letting children enter the school.

The fire was caused by clothes on a dryer.