KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville firefighters put out a fire and cleared smoke from a vacant building along Blount Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to Knoxville Fire officials.

At around 2:35 a.m., KFD crews responded to a report of a building fire at 200 E. Blount Ave. When crews arrived, they found moderate smoke coming from the fifth and sixth floors of a vacant building that is listed for sale. KFD says crews searched for the source of the smoke for several minutes before locating a small fire in one of the rooms on the fifth floor.

Once the fire was extinguished, it took several minutes to get the smoke removed from the building, which had traveled to multiple floors. No one was found in the building and no injuries were reported. KFD says the fire and is currently under investigation.