Smiles for Hope holds 50th clinic in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit that focuses on bringing smiles to the faces of some of the most vulnerable in the community celebrated a major milestone this weekend.

Smiles for Hope hosted its 50th clinic in Farragut on Saturday.

Since it started, the clinic has restored the smiles of more than 400 patients. That equals to about $400,000 worth of free dentistry.

The nonprofit focuses on helping women who are fighting for a second chance at life – women who may have overcome years of drug or alcohol abuse.

Volunteers work on the first Saturday of every month at the Volunteer Ministry Center in Knoxville to provide the free dental services.

If you would like to help by donating or volunteering, visit the agency’s website by clicking here.