Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years in August

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Smokey Bear will not only be celebrating his 75th birthday this August, but also 75 years of preventing wildfire is definitely something to celebrate.

The Chalet Village Firewise Community is hosting a birthday party in honor of Smokey Bear at Mills Park in Gatlinburg on Friday, August 9 from 1-7p.m.

The Sevier Countywide celebration will include birthday cake, kid’s games and activities, area mascots, educational booths, door prizes and a free barbecue dinner at 3 p.m. provided by Buddy’s BBQ.

There will also be a group photo with the Smokey Bear birthday banner for posting on Smokey Bear’s Birthday Facebook page.

The Smoky Mountain National Park and TN Department of Forestry will send rangers to join the party and show off all their firefighting equipment.

Federal, State, and local agencies will be on hand to provide fun and educational displays and materials including:

Tennessee Department of Forestry

Fire Adapted Communities

Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Fire Departments

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

and many more.

The public is invited to attend the free event. It’s located on Mills Park Rd just off Hwy 321 behind the Gatlinburg Community Center.