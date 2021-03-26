Smokies offering Storybook Trail for families this spring

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be lined with pages from children’s storybooks this spring.

Beginning April 3, families can walk the Storybook Trail of the Smokies to see a story unfold. In the process, children will learn about things they are seeing around them in nature. The event will take place on the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail near Cosby Campground over an eight-week period.

The spring book line-up includes “We’re Going to the Mountains” by Steve Kemp; “The Salamander Ball” by Lisa Horstman; “Singing Creek” by Morgan Simmons; and “The Troublesome Cub” by Lisa Horstman. On the first Saturday of each book’s debut, the author will be present at the trailhead to talk with families.

The books are published by Great Smoky Mountains Association and can be purchased at smokiesinformation.org. More information is available on the Storybook Trail of the Smokies Facebook page.