Smokies park rangers performing prescribed burn in Cades Cove

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire management staff will burn more than 400 acres of fields Thursday in Cades Cove.

A release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the burns will occur along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane, and near the Primitive Baptist Church, weather permitting. The church and Hyatt Lane will be closed to all motorists and pedestrians during the burn.

“Cades Cove Loop Road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations,” the release states.

Park managers have conducted the burns for 20 years during the spring and fall to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove. The controlled burns help perpetuate native species that provide high-quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys, and ground nesting birds.

For more information on the burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/wildlandfire.htm.