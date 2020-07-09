Smokies Stadium Drive-In Concert Series postponed until Labor Day

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The remainder of the Drive-in Concert Series in the Smokies is being postponed as the number of COVID-19 cases in and around Sevier County is rising.
“When we decided to put on the Drive-In Concert Series, we wanted to bring back live music for our community in a safe, socially-distanced environment,” Parker Frost, president of BigWheel, said. “But the safety of the community is our number one priority, and with the recent rises in COVID-19 cases, we feel that postponing the series until September — Labor Day weekend — is the right thing to do.”
Bands set to play Labor Day weekend include The Dave Matthews Tribute Band on Sept. 4, Knoxville’s Scott Miller on Sept. 5, and End of the Line, an Allman Brothers tribute band, on Sept. 6. Here Come the Mummies will play the following week, Sept. 11.
If you bought tickets to the postponed shows your tickets will be honored on the new dates. Tickets are still available for the new dates at thedriveinconcert.com. If you can’t attend the new dates and would like a refund, please email events@gobigwheel.com.
LATEST STORIES
- West Virginia coronavirus outbreak linked to party with 70-100 young people, officials say
- Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
- 5 injured after deck collapses in Virginia Beach
- TN Capitol’s Confederate bust decision shows strong, passionate divides remain
- Louisiana store clerk accused of shooting at customer who refused to wear mask